William "Bill" Hoggard Cress, 97, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Hospice Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born on December 31, 1922 in Wilmington, NC. In the 1930's, Bill was part of a vaudeville acrobatic act, of mostly family members who traveled and performed on the large stage theaters of the United States. "The Cressonians," were performing in Hollywood when the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor. William proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII in the Philippines.



William owned and operated Cress Jewelers for over 30 years. Cress Jewelers, founded in Charlotte NC, also had locations in Hickory and Lenoir. Bill loved to travel, taking his daughters all over the US when they were young, then traveled the world as they grew older.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Jack. Bill will be missed by 2 daughters, Shirley Cress Dudley and Tina Cress Kurylak and husband Steve; 3 grandchildren, Becca Jones and husband Austin, Michael Dudley, and Lana Kurylak; 2 great grandchildren, Ezra and Jude Jones. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, February 22nd at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Davidson St., Charlotte NC. Bill was laid to rest with full military honors, next to his mom, dad and several generations of ancestors, in the Ivanhoe Baptist Church graveyard in Ivanhoe, NC. For more on Bill Cress and online condolences:

