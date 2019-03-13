Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Jennings "Jinks" Dover. View Sign

William "Jinks" Dover, of Charlotte, North Carolina, walked into the arms of Christ on March 10, 2019. He was born at home in Charlotte, on March 1, 1925, to William Scott & Margaret Leona Flowe Dover. He graduated from Oakhurst High School in 1943. After graduating, he joined the United States Navy and served in Pearl Harbor during World War II.



After the War, Jinks returned to Charlotte where he began a lifelong career as an electrician. He worked for Adkins Electric, Power Electric, founded Jinks Dover Electric Company and eventually worked for Mecklenburg County as an Electrical Inspector before retiring in 1990.



Jinks was active with both the Masons and the Shrine for many years. He was a member and Past Master of East Gate Lodge #692 in Charlotte. He was a member and Past Captain of the Oasis Shrine, Patrol Unit. He served as the First President of the South Atlantic Shrine Patrol Association (SASPA), and was the oldest serving member of the Oasis Jester Group. He and his wife, Betty Zane enjoyed many years of great service and fellowship with the Oasis Shriners; From delivering toys to the Gaston Shriners Children's Hospital at Christmas, to Funding Worldwide Shriner's Hospitals, countless Shrine Parades, The Carolina Shrine Bowl, and many more caring endeavors. Jinks loved his work with the Shrine, because of what the Shriners did for children.



Jinks had many hobbies that he enjoyed. Among them were Hunting, Fishing, Horseback



Riding, The Beach, Gardening and Golf. He was a member of the "Hole In One" club at the former Eastwood Golf Course. His greatest love however was his Family.



Jinks was known for his warm and welcoming smile, his friendly and fun-loving nature, his dry wit and sense of humor! He was also known for his deep Christian Faith. He was a lifelong member of Allen Street Baptist Church, Shamrock Drive Baptist Church, which is now Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Betty Zane; brothers, Elwood Scott Dover, and Calvin Carlo Dover; and sister, Lois June Tate.



He is survived by his children; daughter, Deborah Zane King & husband, Tom, of Mint Hill NC; son, Brooks Jennings Dover, & wife, Leslie, of Charlotte; daughter, Gigi Dover-Lovell & husband, Eric, of Charlotte; grandchildren, Rusty Campbell King & wife, Ashley, of Locust NC, and Brooks Jennings Dover Jr. of Charlotte; and great grandchildren, Ryder Zane King, and Elliot Rosa King of Locust, NC.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 15, at 1:30 pm at Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship, 5600 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28215.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship.



Condolences may be offered at





7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Charlotte , NC 28227

