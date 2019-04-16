Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Jerald "Jerry" Bustard. View Sign

William J. Bustard, 85, of Denver, NC passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2019. Jerry was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 6, 1934 to the late James Bustard and Lucy Ladley Bustard. Along with his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by the loves of his life; Sirkka Wayrynen Bustard (1979) and Linda Sheets Bustard (2012). He is survived by children Melissa B. (Kenny Hartley) Hunt, Randy (Kim) Bustard, and Jeffery Bustard; step-children Rick and Cindy Sheets; grand children Randall and Blake Bustard, Sirkka (Trebor) Patrick, and Lindsey Sheets; and the newest love of his life, his great grandson Preston Kallan Patrick. A special thank you to Wanda Jones for taking such good care and being his voice when he didn't seem to have one. Jerry was a college graduate of Hofstra University and also taught ROTC there. He was a retired Lt. Colonel in the US Army and also a 20 year retiree (District Sales Manager) from Rockwell International. He loved his family; loved Marco Island; and loved being active (especially playing the piano and tennis). His voice will be missed in the Mt. Zion UMC (Cornelius) and Wesley UMC (Marco Island) choirs, but Heaven has gained a wonderful bass. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17th from 2:00-3:00pm at Mt. Zion UMC in Cornelius, NC with a memorial service to follow at 3:00PM. Memorial donations may be made to Hearts and Hope Foundation( heartshopenc.org - Sherrill's Ford, NC); Ronald McDonald House, and . Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

