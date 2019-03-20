William "Jerry" Massey, 80, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on March 14, 2019, at his home. He was born in Charlotte to the late William Clayton Massey and Sarah Jewel Stewart Massey. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a long-time guest of Boiling Springs Rod and Gun Club in Virginia. This was his "special place". Jerry loved to travel and has lived and traveled all over the world. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps and the US Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is predeceased by his wife, Lottie Lucille Mabry Massey and a daughter, Jenny Lind Massey.
He is survived by children, Sandee Massey Champion (Randy - "Champ") and Stewart Massey (Barbie); girlfriend, Dot Russell; brother, Jimmy Massey (Jane); grandchildren, Alex Champion and Kaitlyn Massey.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 29 at 11:00 AM at Richard's Coffee Shop, Liberty Military Museum, 165 North Main St, Mooresville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Home Veterans, 165 N. Main Street, Mooresville, NC 28115.
