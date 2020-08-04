William J. Allen, 98, of Charlotte, passed away August 2, 2020 in his home. Born February 16, 1922 in Danielsville, GA, he was the son of Jesse and Hattie (Wright) Allen. He married Geraldine Thomason on December 19, 1945 in Commerce, GA.
He retired from Union Carbide after 32 years of employment and was a member of Sunset Road Baptist church where he served as a Deacon.
William enjoyed growing vegetables, which he would give to friends and church members. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Geraldine Allen; daughters, Cheryl (Sidney) Hassell, Connie McCoy and Sandra (James) Cathey; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Graveside Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service. Online condolence may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com