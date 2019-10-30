William J. Behan, 86 passed away October 28th, 2019. Bill was born May 29th, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of the late John Behan and Agnes Filip Behan. He was employed by IBM before his retirement to Fort Mill. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Angela D'Agostino Behan, his sister Genevieve Behan, three daughters; Bonnie (Scott) Staso, Monica (Brant) Henkel, Laura (Sean) Mock.
Bill also leaves his five grandchildren; Matthew (Katie), Christina, Nicole, Ashley, Ryan and one great grandson, Everett. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his grandson William.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte NC 28247 or the at www.alz.org/donate
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00am at on Thursday, October 31st at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Fort Mill, SC.
Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 30, 2019