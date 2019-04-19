Bill Rheault, 57, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Laura, and their children, Patrick and Emily.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Services and burial will be at a later date in Maryland.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2019