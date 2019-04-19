William John Rheault

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John Rheault.

Bill Rheault, 57, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Laura, and their children, Patrick and Emily.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Services and burial will be at a later date in Maryland.

Condolences may be offered and a complete biography viewed at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

logo
Funeral Home
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
(704) 332-7133
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 332-7133
funeral home direction icon