Time did what Normandy couldn't do when he was there fighting for our country at the age of 16. William John Schadt Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Tuesday May 26, 2020. Bill was born on the fourth of July 1927. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Stokes Schadt. He is survived by his daughter Diane Stout of Cornelius, his son William Jr. and his wife Debbie of San Diego, and his son Paul and his wife Kathy of Mint Hill. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren DJ, Tara, and Robyn, Jennifer, and Adam and Emily. He also had 7 great-grandchildren.



Bill was raised in Seaford Long Island New York near the water and that's where he developed his love of the ocean. At 15 he fudged his date of birth so he could join the Merchant Marines, which he did and was stationed on the SS William N Pendleton where he handled artillery on D-Day 1944 at Normandy. Bill not only sailed around the world three times he also drove millions of miles in a tractor trailer which he was very proud of. He continued to drive trucks until the age of 80. Our dad was also a great guitarist and played in bands in the 40s and 50s. In 1980 the family moved to Charlotte where he went to work at Havertys with his son-in-law Don.



He loved his family, the ocean, animals, lobster, playing cards, Elvis, sometimes cheap port wines , and he very much loved life. He will be very missed. The family will have a private service and would like to thank Candy and Hospice of Charlotte for the love and special care they gave to our dad and family.



