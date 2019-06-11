William J. Williamson, 85, of Charlotte, NC, passed away June 9, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Canton, OH to the late Richard and Lovelle Williamson. Bill graduated from Kent State University with a BS in Business and married Janice Elaine Taylor on November 25, 1954. He served in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant. Bill was an agent with the U.S. Secret Service for 28 years and served under 7 U.S. Presidents. He also held the position of U.S. Secret Service Agent in Charge of the State of NC from 1978-1992. Additionally, Bill held the title of Director of Security for Wachovia Bank for many years following his retirement from the Secret Service. In 1985, Bill was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from Governor Jim Martin. He was an AFAUSS - Board Member and was an avid runner who won many races in his age category.
Mr. Williamson is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janice E. Williamson; brother, Thomas Williamson; children, Laurie O'Connell (Bob), Steve Williamson (Cathy), Nancy Bunday (Scott), and Joan Elmore (Dean), as well as 9 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to: - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209 www.alz.org/northcarolina.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 11, 2019