Obituary
Colonel William "Bill" Joseph Hallisey, United States Marine Corps retired, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Bill served his country honorably for 3 decades. He lived his life as a true hero and a faithful servant of God, family, and country.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Ann Hallisey, as well as his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

After receiving a Final Salute with full Military Honors, he will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
