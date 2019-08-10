Colonel William "Bill" Joseph Hallisey, United States Marine Corps retired, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Bill served his country honorably for 3 decades. He lived his life as a true hero and a faithful servant of God, family, and country.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Ann Hallisey, as well as his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
After receiving a Final Salute with full Military Honors, he will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC.
