William Joseph "Joe" McGrath (1942 - 2020)
William Joseph "Joe" McGrath, Sr., 78, passed away on February 14, 2020.

Services will be held at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 South Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28273 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with the Funeral beginning at 11 am, and the Reception following in the Fellowship Hall.

Burial will follow at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7001 Steele Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28278.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capitol Improvement Fund, Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church.

On-line condolences may be shared at www. mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020
