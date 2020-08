William "Bill" J. Ross, Jr., 82, beloved husband for 53 years to Donna Ross, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. Bill was born on March 1, 1938 and was the son of the late William and Eleanor Ross.Due to Covid restrictions, a private memorial and celebration of Bill's life will be held at a future date when family and friends can safely gather.For full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com