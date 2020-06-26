William K. Freeman Jr., 47, resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Charlotte.
Bill was born December 8, 1972, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of William K. and Mary Katherine Shutters Freeman.
Bill had a long career in banking and was currently the vice president of Enterprise Channels and Client Marketing at Truist Financial Corporation in Charlotte.
Bill was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bill was an avid Indiana University basketball fan and had traveled the world. He cherished the time he spent with family and friends, especially his nephew and niece, and he loved his pets, Archer and Stevie. He enjoyed helping with his friend's pets whenever needed and watching soccer.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his mother, Mary K. Newsome of Columbus, Indiana; brother, Scott Freeman and his wife, Jami of Columbus, Indiana; nephew and niece, Conner and Carli Freeman of Columbus, Indiana; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and very dear friends, Rob Hilliard of Charlotte, North Carolina and Kristin and Erik Kelley of Richmond, Virginia.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William K. Freeman; stepfather, Lavonne Newsome; and his grandparents.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home, 1029 Washington Street, Columbus, Indiana 47201; Deacon Russ Woodard will officiate.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Entombment will be at the Garland Brook Mausoleum.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the World Wildlife Foundation (worldwildlifefoundation.org) or the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203 or cards are available at the funeral home.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family and a video tribute may be viewed at barkesweaverglick.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 26, 2020.