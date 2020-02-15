William Kemp "Bill" CHARLOTTE - William "Bill" Kemp, 81, of Charlotte, NC passed away on February 6th, 2020, in Mint Hill, NC. Bill was born and raised in Leaksville NC, served in the US Air Force, and worked for the US Post Office in Charlotte, NC. Bill was a proud member of Central United Methodist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marguerite Kemp. He is survived by his loving wife, Fredericka, his devoted son, Fred and his brother, John Kemp. A memorial service will be held at the Central United Methodist Church on Albemarle Road in Charlotte at 2:00 PM Sat., Feb.15, 2020.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 15, 2020