William L. (Bill) Mason, 84, of Huntersville died July 17, 2020. He was born in Charlotte on March 12, 1936 to the late W. Lawrence Mason and Leona Thompson Mason. Bill graduated from Central High School, class of 1954 and finished his B.A. at UNC in 1958 followed by a law degree in 1973. Between degrees, he served in the US Navy Airborne Division. He practiced law in Wadesboro NC for over 40 years.Bill enjoyed being outside and active. He founded NCBTS and toured NC several times on his bicycle. He was an avid UNC basketball fan, loved being on the lake and teaching others to waterski; he had an amazing sense of humor and love of life. He loved to bake and cook for others and could make just as good of a meal in a kitchen as he could around a campfire. He treasured his friends and family and would truly go above and beyond to help those he loved and cared about. He loved his house in Millers Creek NC and being able to work outdoors for many years.Survivors include his children: Bill Mason and wife Deborah of Fernandina Beach, FL; Charles Mason and wife Lynda of Charlotte, NC and Helen Mason Allen and husband Jonathan of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren: Emily Allen, Ryan Mason, Landon Mason all of Charlotte, NC.Per his request, services will be private.His family would like to thank the staff of Cadence Assisted Living in Huntersville and also Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman for their care and love of their Dad.