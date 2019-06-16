Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lamar Dawson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Lamar Dawson, 90, passed away on June 13, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Bill, was a devoted son, father, husband and a faithful Christian. He was born in Columbus, GA to Mary Hicks Dawson and George Dawson on June 22, 1928. He was raised by his grandmother while his mother worked to support her four children. He grew up in Columbia, SC and graduated from Columbia High School. He joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and served the last two years of WWII, stateside.



He would work as a postman for a while, but decided to go to college to establish a different career. Along this time, Bill would meet the love of his life, Katherine Evangeline Strickland, or Vangie, her nickname. They got married on June 3, 1951 and this year was their 68th wedding anniversary. Bill worked his way through the University of South Carolina earning his degree in 1958. Bill and Vangie were told they weren't able to have children, then 19 1/2 years after they got married, Karen Denise Dawson, their only child was born.



Bill worked at Continental Insurance in Jacksonville, FL and in Charlotte, NC for 33 years. He and Vangie called Charlotte, NC home for 38 years. Bill was also a member of the Masons.



Bill was preceded in death by his two sisters and brother.



Bill is survived by Katherine Evangeline Dawson, spouse, Karen Whitley, daughter, and David Whitley, son-in-law.



Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 20 at 2pm at H.M. Patterson Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Brookhaven Ga 30319. Visitation at 1pm Thursday, June 20. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, SC.



Memorials can be made to Living Savior Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.

