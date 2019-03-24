William Larry Fields Jr., age 72, entered into rest Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Mr. Fields was born March 26, 1946 in High Point, NC to the late William Larry Fields Sr. and the late Mildred Bean Fields. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie "Lucy" Mills Fields; a brother, the late Warren Lee Fields. Mr. Fields proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he was a gunner. Survivors include Tina Meadows Fields Dunham (Gary Dunham) of King, NC, Stella Chappell Hooper (Bobby Fuller) of Statesville, NC, Wayne & Jane Chappell of Charlotte, NC, Donald Chappell of Charlotte, NC, Jamie Chappell of Thomasville, NC, brother, David Fields (Patricia) of Dorchester, SC, a nephew, Johnathan Fields of Aiken, SC, caregiver, Amanda Elisa- Kay Jackson (Richard Leftwich) of Aiken, SC, and ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Services will be private. George Funeral Home, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the Fields family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 24, 2019