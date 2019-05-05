William Lazar Norris, 72, husband of 31 years to Zeba D. Najak, died May 2, 2019. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Dr Charles Norris and Ernestine Stout Norris and was also preceded in death by one brother. Mr. Norris was the owner of Truck Transport Equipment in Atlanta. He was a boating and sailing enthusiast and was a member of United States Power Squadron. In addition to his wife, survivors include one sister, five brothers and a cousin. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gillett United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Debbie Harter, 4825 Revolutionary Trail, Martin, SC 29836. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephes.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019