Mr. William (Bill) Lee Turner, recently of Newnan, GA was called to sing in heaven on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born December 19, 1935 to the late William Ashby and Violet Rayle Turner in Greensboro, NC. He attended Greensboro High School and went on to Elon College with a full scholarship in music where he continued to sing with his high school friends, locally well-known as the "Madhatters", a barbershop quartet. He spent much of his adult life in Montgomery, AL & Matthews, NC. He was known as a thoughtful son, supportive brother, loving husband, amazing father, a generous fun-loving friend and a successful salesman. His children are grateful to have been raised by such a wonderful man and his wife cherishes their nearly 60 years of marriage. He will forever be remembered for his storytelling, talent for cooking on the grill, late night card games with the kids, passion for UNC basketball, Charlotte Panthers and Alabama Football, deep devotion to dogs, sense of humor and as a kind and gentle soul.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Turner, originally from Albemarle, NC and now of Newnan; daughters, Allison Turner Ray and her husband, Nelson of Atlanta; Kristin Boland of Newnan; sons, William Scott Turner and his wife, Maria Kipp of Germany. Patrick Turner of Matthews, NC; sister, Janet Edwards of Charlotte, NC; brother, Tom Turner and his wife, Carol of Boone, NC; grandchildren, Tristan, Adrian, and Cordy Turner, Turner and Ashby Boland, Gannon and Finley Ray, Sofia Turner; great granddaughter, Adeline Turner. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Chaplain Charleen Smith officiating . The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.

