Service Information Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory 334 2nd Street NW Hickory , NC 28601 (828)-322-3015

William LeGrand Bennett, Jr., 75, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 21, 2020. Born on March 13, 1945 in Wadesboro, he was the son of William LeGrand and Leila Self Bennett.



LeGrand graduated from Wadesboro High School and Wingate Junior College. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity, and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount. He was also a graduate of the School of Banking of the South at LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.



After over a forty year career in Banking, LeGrand retired from First Bank of Mayodan, and relocated in Aberdeen. As an avid golfer, he enjoyed playing countless rounds on a number of golf courses in the Pinehurst/Southern Pines area. During his golfing days, both prior to and after his retirement, he shot a number of holes in one. He always looked forward to playing in the "Cold Beer Open" at Myrtle Beach with a group of his "golfing buddies" from Charlotte and surrounding areas. As a true, blue-blooded Carolina Tar Heel, LeGrand was a fanatical fan of UNC-CH Football and Basketball.



LeGrand was a member of First Baptist Church, Aberdeen. Earlier in his life, he was a member of the Jaycees, Rotary International, and the North Carolina Bankers Association.



LeGrand is survived by his sisters, Leila Self B. Doughton of Hickory, and Isabel B. Johnston of Charlotte; his nieces and nephews, Dr. Leila D. and The Reverend Dr. John A. Hinkle, Jr. of Murfeesboro, TN, The Reverend Dr. E. Jones and Mary Lee Doughton of Fate, TX, and Mark B. and Carolyn G. Johnston of Charlotte; his great nieces and nephews, John A. "Tripp" Hinkle, III of Auburn, AL, Bennett J. Doughton and Mary Claire Doughton of Fate, TX and Avery C. Johnston of Charlotte; and his special friend, Wanda Benson of Raleigh.



Due to the current Pandemic, Celebrations of LeGrand's life are tentatively planned for mid-July. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Aberdeen, and a graveside service and Inurnment will be held at Hollybrook Cemetery in Lincolnton.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 700 North Sandhills Boulevard, Aberdeen, NC 28315 or to a .



LeGrand's family greatly appreciates the assistance of Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines, Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Hickory, and Leavitt Funeral Home, Wadesboro.

