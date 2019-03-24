Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Long Vessels. View Sign

William "Bill" Long Vessels passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 25, 1937 and grew up in Lewes, DE. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. Bill began his 42-year career in Finance for General Electric at various locations ending as Chief Financial Officer for Medical Systems in Florence, SC. He was an Elder and Treasurer in the Presbyterian Church since 1970. Bill was past president of the Florence Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was on the Levy House Steering Committee and served on the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.



Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn McCaughan Vessels; two daughters, Jennifer Smith and husband, Ray of Charlotte, and Allison Vessels of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Emily Price, Ray and Caroline Smith; a brother, Jack (Mickey) Vessels of Milton, DE; and sister, Gerry Vessels of Covington, GA. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Vessels.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Chapel at Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC with a reception immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church or Hospice & Palliative Care - Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



