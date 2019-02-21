Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Love McGill Jr.. View Sign

William Love McGill, Jr. died on February 16. 2019 at Plantation Estates Retirement Community. He was born on February 2, 1925 in Newberry, SC to William Love McGill and Elizabeth Ramseur McGill.



Bill grew up in Newberry, SC and attended schools there. In the afternoons after school he worked for Belk-Beard Department Store. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the army and served in the South Pacific with the US Army Signal Corps. He fought in the invasion and liberation of Luzon and was decorated for his service in the Philippines. When the war ended, he returned home, enrolled in Newberry College and again worked for Belk-Beard Department Store.



He earned a BS degree in Commerce, moved to Charlotte and continued to work for the Belk Corporation. During his 55 year tenure with Belk, he was vice-president and treasurer of Belk Store Services; president of Belk International, Inc.; president, treasurer, and director of Archdale Advertising Agency, Inc.; and treasurer of The Charlotte Mercantile.



While dining in the cafeteria in the uptown store, Bill met his future wife, Nancy Jane Thompson. They married in 1951 and became parents of three children, Kimberly, Jeff, and Lindsay. His most delightful times were the times spent with them.



Bill was a long-time member of Amity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte where he served as



Deacon, Elder, Sunday school teacher and superintendent. He and Nancy delivered food trays to shut-ins for many years. In 2002, they left Amity to join Matthews Presbyterian Church. There he served as an Elder in pastoral care, and as a Room-at-the-Inn ministry worker. He cherished the Christian friendships that developed and grew from both Amity Presbyterian Church and Matthews Presbyterian Church.



Bill will be remembered by his friends and family for his integrity, honesty, sincerity, and sense of humor. He was a true southern gentleman with a generous, kind, and gentle heart.



Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Florence Hickson, and brother-in-law, Jim Hickson; nephew, James Hickson, Jr.; and son-in-law, Craig Dove.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Matthews; two daughters, Kim McGill Dove of Raleigh, and Lindsay McGill Rhyne (Jeff ) of Belmont; one son, Jeff McGill (Laurie) of Columbia; four grandsons, Patrick McGill, Spencer Dove, William Rhyne, and Noah McGill; three granddaughters, Rachel McGill, Kathryn Rhyne, and Anna Claire Rhyne.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 2:00 pm at Matthews Presbyterian Church, 207 W. John Street, Matthews, NC. A reception will follow the service.



Memorials may be made to Matthews Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 97, Matthews, NC 28106; The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4601 Charlotte Park Drive, #100, Charlotte, NC, 28217; or The Samaritan's Fund of Plantation Estates, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC 28105.

William Love McGill, Jr. died on February 16. 2019 at Plantation Estates Retirement Community. He was born on February 2, 1925 in Newberry, SC to William Love McGill and Elizabeth Ramseur McGill.Bill grew up in Newberry, SC and attended schools there. In the afternoons after school he worked for Belk-Beard Department Store. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the army and served in the South Pacific with the US Army Signal Corps. He fought in the invasion and liberation of Luzon and was decorated for his service in the Philippines. When the war ended, he returned home, enrolled in Newberry College and again worked for Belk-Beard Department Store.He earned a BS degree in Commerce, moved to Charlotte and continued to work for the Belk Corporation. During his 55 year tenure with Belk, he was vice-president and treasurer of Belk Store Services; president of Belk International, Inc.; president, treasurer, and director of Archdale Advertising Agency, Inc.; and treasurer of The Charlotte Mercantile.While dining in the cafeteria in the uptown store, Bill met his future wife, Nancy Jane Thompson. They married in 1951 and became parents of three children, Kimberly, Jeff, and Lindsay. His most delightful times were the times spent with them.Bill was a long-time member of Amity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte where he served asDeacon, Elder, Sunday school teacher and superintendent. He and Nancy delivered food trays to shut-ins for many years. In 2002, they left Amity to join Matthews Presbyterian Church. There he served as an Elder in pastoral care, and as a Room-at-the-Inn ministry worker. He cherished the Christian friendships that developed and grew from both Amity Presbyterian Church and Matthews Presbyterian Church.Bill will be remembered by his friends and family for his integrity, honesty, sincerity, and sense of humor. He was a true southern gentleman with a generous, kind, and gentle heart.Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Florence Hickson, and brother-in-law, Jim Hickson; nephew, James Hickson, Jr.; and son-in-law, Craig Dove.He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Matthews; two daughters, Kim McGill Dove of Raleigh, and Lindsay McGill Rhyne (Jeff ) of Belmont; one son, Jeff McGill (Laurie) of Columbia; four grandsons, Patrick McGill, Spencer Dove, William Rhyne, and Noah McGill; three granddaughters, Rachel McGill, Kathryn Rhyne, and Anna Claire Rhyne.A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 2:00 pm at Matthews Presbyterian Church, 207 W. John Street, Matthews, NC. A reception will follow the service.Memorials may be made to Matthews Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 97, Matthews, NC 28106; The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4601 Charlotte Park Drive, #100, Charlotte, NC, 28217; or The Samaritan's Fund of Plantation Estates, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC 28105. Funeral Home J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory

1937 North Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte , NC 28205

(704) 567-1500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close