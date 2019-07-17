William "Bill" Morse Ben Richarz, age 83, of Mint Hill, NC went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1936 in Woodsboro, TX.
Bill was retired from the Charlotte Observer after 26 years of service.
Mr. Richarz is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jean Faircloth Richarz; stepsons, Steven Mason, Mike Mason (Lela), and Pete Mason (Sandy); stepdaughters, Debbie Rose, Kathy Mason (Randy Seabolt) and Sherry Baudreaux.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a Graveside Service following at 3:30 pm at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 17, 2019