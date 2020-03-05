William Mitchell Maples "Micky", 78 of Monroe passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Pageland, SC on February 14, 1942. Micky became the Program Director for the Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program at CPCC in the late 70's. He took over a program that was just in the beginning stages. Micky upgraded the program with new equipment and hand-built state of the art training aids. He was responsible for training and encouraging many technicians over the years and numerous of the Charlotte area HVACR companies were developed with Micky's training and help.
Micky is predeceased by his parents, Wilbert and Aileene Maples; sister, Nancy Moser and brothers, Bill Maples and Jerry Maples. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Virginia Maples; daughters Ginger (Olen) Rice and Heather (Chris) Buchanan; granddaughter, Ashley Rice; brother, Ronnie Maples; special sister in law Paulette Childers and numerous nieces and nephews .
Visitation will be held at Providence Baptist Church in Pageland, SC on Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be at the church on Friday, March 6 at 2 pm followed by burial in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenmonroechapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2020