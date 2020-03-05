Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Micky" Maples. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe 204 South Main Street Monroe , NC 281125543 (704)-289-3173 Send Flowers Obituary

William Mitchell Maples "Micky", 78 of Monroe passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Pageland, SC on February 14, 1942. Micky became the Program Director for the Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program at CPCC in the late 70's. He took over a program that was just in the beginning stages. Micky upgraded the program with new equipment and hand-built state of the art training aids. He was responsible for training and encouraging many technicians over the years and numerous of the Charlotte area HVACR companies were developed with Micky's training and help.



Micky is predeceased by his parents, Wilbert and Aileene Maples; sister, Nancy Moser and brothers, Bill Maples and Jerry Maples. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Virginia Maples; daughters Ginger (Olen) Rice and Heather (Chris) Buchanan; granddaughter, Ashley Rice; brother, Ronnie Maples; special sister in law Paulette Childers and numerous nieces and nephews .



Visitation will be held at Providence Baptist Church in Pageland, SC on Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be at the church on Friday, March 6 at 2 pm followed by burial in the church cemetery.



Online condolences may be left at

William Mitchell Maples "Micky", 78 of Monroe passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Pageland, SC on February 14, 1942. Micky became the Program Director for the Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program at CPCC in the late 70's. He took over a program that was just in the beginning stages. Micky upgraded the program with new equipment and hand-built state of the art training aids. He was responsible for training and encouraging many technicians over the years and numerous of the Charlotte area HVACR companies were developed with Micky's training and help.Micky is predeceased by his parents, Wilbert and Aileene Maples; sister, Nancy Moser and brothers, Bill Maples and Jerry Maples. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Virginia Maples; daughters Ginger (Olen) Rice and Heather (Chris) Buchanan; granddaughter, Ashley Rice; brother, Ronnie Maples; special sister in law Paulette Childers and numerous nieces and nephews .Visitation will be held at Providence Baptist Church in Pageland, SC on Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be at the church on Friday, March 6 at 2 pm followed by burial in the church cemetery.Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenmonroechapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close