William Marshall Collins, Jr., age 66, of E. Highway 150 in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Born January 13, 1953, in Mecklenburg County, to the late William M. Collins, Sr. and Gerti Byrum Collins, he worked in injection molding for Tyco.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Miller Collins of the home; two sons, William M. Collins, III, and wife Adriana, and Eric Collins, all of Charlotte; a daughter, Jessica Collins of Georgia; a brother, Robert Ferrell of Lincolnton; a sister, Sarah Collins of Belmont; and five grandchildren.
Per his wishes, there are no services planned.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Collins family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 24, 2019