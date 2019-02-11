Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William McClain "Mackie" Sloan. View Sign

William McClain "Mackie" Sloan, 79, of Charlotte, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his residence.



He was born on April 29, 1939 in Olin, NC, the son of the late Lex Sloan and Allie Ree "Tump" Sloan. If you knew Mackie, you would know that he was a sweet, strong man of few words with a laid-back personality and a heart of gold.



Mackie served with the US Army. He enjoyed working in the yard, mowing, fishing and spending time with his family and friends at home or up at the creek. He was a kind-hearted caring man that was loved by many and will be missed terribly. He was a loyal member of Robinson Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering his time at the pantry or mowing or the shelter or to any special projects needed.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gail Sloan; his daughters, Carmine Elizabeth Sloan and Wendy Abigail Sloan; sister, Lexine Jordan; brother, Andy Sloan and many nieces, nephews and cousins and also many fur babies that he loved to pet any chance he got.



Funeral services are planned for 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Robinson Presbyterian Church, 9424 Harrisburg Road, Charlotte, NC 28215 where friends may visit from 12 pm to the time of service. Committal services and burial with military honors will take place in Charlotte Memorial Gardens.



Online condolences may be made at

William McClain "Mackie" Sloan, 79, of Charlotte, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his residence.He was born on April 29, 1939 in Olin, NC, the son of the late Lex Sloan and Allie Ree "Tump" Sloan. If you knew Mackie, you would know that he was a sweet, strong man of few words with a laid-back personality and a heart of gold.Mackie served with the US Army. He enjoyed working in the yard, mowing, fishing and spending time with his family and friends at home or up at the creek. He was a kind-hearted caring man that was loved by many and will be missed terribly. He was a loyal member of Robinson Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering his time at the pantry or mowing or the shelter or to any special projects needed.He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gail Sloan; his daughters, Carmine Elizabeth Sloan and Wendy Abigail Sloan; sister, Lexine Jordan; brother, Andy Sloan and many nieces, nephews and cousins and also many fur babies that he loved to pet any chance he got.Funeral services are planned for 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Robinson Presbyterian Church, 9424 Harrisburg Road, Charlotte, NC 28215 where friends may visit from 12 pm to the time of service. Committal services and burial with military honors will take place in Charlotte Memorial Gardens.Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close