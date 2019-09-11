Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William McKnott "Billy" Byers. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Billy" McKnott Byers passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2019 after a long battle with mesothelioma. Born in the Scotland on July 19th, 1944, Billy joined the English Army in 1960 and was stationed in Germany as an infantryman. He was honorably discharged in 1962.



After the Army, Billy played semi-pro soccer for 14 years while working various jobs in Scotland. His soccer career ended when he broke his leg, requiring 3 operations and an extended hospital stay. He remained an avid soccer fan for the rest of his life, seldom missing an English League soccer match.



For many years, Billy worked at a steel mill in Scotland, having attended college part time for 2 years to train as a metallurgist.



Billy immigrated to the United States in the early 80's and in 1985 he married Mary Ann Myers, the love of his life and devoted wife for the next 31 years. Sadly, Billy lost Mary Ann to Alzheimer's in 2016.



Billy retired in 2015 after 10 years with Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department.



A service to remember Billy's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday September 14th at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr. in Matthews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (



