William Michael Elliotte
1947 - 2020
William Michael Elliotte, 72, of Mint Hill, died on Sunday the 20th of September 2020, at his home. He was born on November 17th, 1947 to the late William A. Elliotte Jr. and Glenda "Brownie" Elliotte. He was a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School, class of 1966. He was a charter member of Blair Road United Methodist Church. Mike was also former owner and operator of Elliotte's Rest Home and later, co-owner of Lawyers Glen Assisted Living Facility along with his brother. In addition to his parents, Mr. Elliotte was preceded in death by his son, Michael Deitz Elliotte and daughter, Rebecca LeAnn Elliotte. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Dunn Elliotte, granddaughter BreeLee Kathryn Elliotte, brother John Elliotte, stepdaughters, Lisa Dean and Lori Hudson, 6 step grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ellington Funeral Services
727 E MOREHEAD ST
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-334-6700
