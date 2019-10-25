William Michael Hunter, 75, passed away on October 13, 2019. Mike was born in Kentucky, and after graduating from college, lived in Florida for many years before moving to Matthews, NC where he continued work as a computer programmer.
Growing up, Mike was active in scouting, becoming an Eagle Scout; some of his fondest memories included the many camping trips taken. He was a classic pianist, and had a beautiful voice. Mike was an avid reader and developed a lifetime interest in astronomy and history. While in Florida he was also a member of the Optimist Club. Mike enjoyed a lifetime companionship with his beloved dogs and cats.
Mike had a wonderful sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and was endlessly kind.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannette.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019