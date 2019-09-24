Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Michael Workman. View Sign Service Information Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-6331 Send Flowers Obituary

William Michael Workman passed away on September 14, 2019 after an eight-year battle with cancer. Born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on October 25, 1957, in 1975 he graduated from St. Andrew's Episcopal High School in Jackson, Mississippi. In 1979, he graduated magna cum laude from Millsaps College in Jackson where he served as student body president. He spent some of his happiest times at Millsaps, especially as coach of his winning soccer team. In 1980, he received his master's degree in Industrial relations from the University of Chicago, and then established a management-consulting firm in Washington, D.C., focusing on setting up employee-owned businesses. His many clients included the United Auto Workers and the National Football Players Association. In 1986, Michael received his law degree from the University Of Mississippi School Of Law. He practiced for six years in New Orleans, seven years in Los Angeles, and then established his own business as Workman Law Firm, PLLC in Charlotte, N.C. Over the years, Michael developed a nationwide products liability practice involving the swimming pool industry. While several of his cases lasted eight and nine years, Michael Lived by Winston Churchill's words: "never, ever give up." Through his efforts, the industry adopted safer designs for their pool filters, drain suction systems, and swimming pool design, thereby preventing numerous catastrophic injuries and death. He also litigated numerous pediatric brain injury cases, fraudulent tax shelter recoveries, and many tractor-trailer crashes across the country. Attorneys often sought his advice on complex litigation. Michael also handled numerous class action lawsuits arising from faulty products, including those causing and other horrific injuries. Michael was kind and generous, never declining those in need and always staying in close touch with former clients. They were like family to him. Michael was especially proud of his rose garden. He traveled the world seeking out rare varieties. He was known for saving numerous rare breeds and developing botanical walks. He enjoyed telling Isabelle that he needed a larger canvas. Michael was a voracious reader, particularly as to the Civil War and WWII . At the time of his death, he was working on a history of Grant's Vicksburg campaign, spending many hours at Grand Gulf and Rocky Springs where he had enjoyed so much time boating and camping as a Boy Scout. He is survived by his beloved wife, Isabelle Lambert Workman, his daughter, Lacey Lambert McKnight, her husband Frank McKnight, and his grandchildren, one of his greatest joys, Isabelle and Lily McKnight, all of whom live in River Ridge, Louisiana. Michael is survived by his brother Andy Workman, his brother's wife Mary Beth Faustine, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and their children, Elizabeth of Washington, D.C., his nephew Alex and Alex's wife Elizabeth, who reside in Bristol, Rhode Island, and his grandnephew, Paul Workman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National WWII Museum, www.nationalww2museum.org Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 24, 2019

