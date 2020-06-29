William Morgan Wilkerson
1921 - 2020
William Morgan Wilkerson died peacefully at age 98 on the 21st of June, 2020, joining his beloved wife, Lois and children: Deborah and Bill Jr. Bill is survived by his dear friend Myra, and children: Marcia and Scott, as well as 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at 10:30am at Sharon Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors virtually on Monday, June 29th from 7-8pm via Zoom video call. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank. To view a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family see ellingtonfuneralservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 29, 2020.
