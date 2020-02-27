Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Neal Reese. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Bill was born in High Point, NC and graduated from Darlington School in Rome, GA. He graduated from Davidson College in 1954, with a BS in Business Administration and commissioned into the US Army. In 1962, he was honorably discharged having obtained the rank of Captain.



Bill spent his career as a computer systems analyst, working for J P Stevens and the Bibb Company. He and his wife retired to Beaufort and spent many happy years pursuing boating, fishing, and creating friendships. He was an active member of the Low Country Rotary of Beaufort, serving as President in 2002.



Bill was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort. He served in many positions and valued the faith and fellowship found there.



Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Louise. He is survived by his daughters, Mary R. Teal (Jim) of Matthews NC, Lynda R. Williams of Beaufort, grandsons LCDR Bill Teal, USN (Julie) of Pace, FL, Charlie Teal of Rock Hill, SC, great grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Teal of Pace, FL, siblings Dr. Owen Reese (Anne) of Roswell, GA, Elizabeth R. Ward (David) of New Bern, NC and Margaret R. Whitford (Bill) of Sun City, FL and 8 nieces and nephews.



A memorial service for Bill will be held 11:00, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort or Thornwell, Clinton SC.



Please share your thoughts and stories about Bill by visiting



Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

