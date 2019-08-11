William Niven (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
William Edward Niven CHARLOTTE - William Edward Niven, 87, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away August 8, 2019. He was born in Charlotte, March 13, 1932 to the late James and Rosa Lee Niven. Bill is survived by his son, Randy Niven; daughter, Sandra Niven; special friend Carolyn Freeman; grandchildren James Niven, Jacob Niven (wife Susie Niven); great-grandchildren Henry and Riley Niven. A memorial service is scheduled for Mon. Aug 12 3:30 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, reception to follow. All are welcome to celebrate Bill's life. Visit throbertson.com for extended obituary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist 1901 Archdale Dr, 28210 or Bundle of Joy Foundation 351 Mazeppa Rd, 28115
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 11, 2019
