William Oscar Kruger, 66, of Charlotte, NC passed peacefully March 19th, 2019. He was the son of Frederick William Kruger and Bettie June Rudisill. William attended schools in the Charlotte area before joining the Navy. His curiosity for religion led him to later join the Salvation Army Church and move to Washington state to become a youth pastor. He would later be called back to Charlotte to assist in caring for his younger brother and sister Barbara. Later, William would work in the 80's and 90's as a technical draftsman for various companies including Duke Power, IBM, HDR Pulp and Paper, and LEWA pumps. He loved cooking and was a master chef, leading him to form a side catering business. All of his friends will fondly remember his large and extravagant parties with amazing decorations, with food and cocktails flowing from the bar at the Lake Wylie home he shared with his life partner, Claude (Buddy) Bishop who predeceases him. William loved a good joke and story which he would tell with his infectious laughter. He continued his loyalty to the church at Wedgewood and then Sardis Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at Sardis Baptist Church in Charlotte on April 13, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Sardis Baptist Church of Charlotte or . All those who continue to know and reflect on William will toast to him always knowing that midafternoon it was 5 o'clock somewhere. Funeral Home Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

4601 Freedom Drive

Charlotte , NC 28008

