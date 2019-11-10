William Clyde Parker II CHARLOTTE - On Friday, November 1st, 2019, William Clyde Parker II of Charlotte, NC, loving husband and father of two passed away peacefully at his vacation home in Oak Island, NC. He was 65 years old. William was born on November 20, 1953, in Newport News, VA to William Wallace and Mary Ruth Parker. On July 20, 1974, he was married to Colleen Linda Bush and together they raised two children Michael and Lindsay. He worked in healthcare as a respiratory therapist for over 30 years. William was a devoted husband and loving father who had a passion for playing guitar, the Beatles music, his beloved dogs, and trips to the mountains with his family. William was preceded in death by his father, William Wallace. He is survived by his wife Colleen, his two children, Michael and Lindsay, his mother Mary Ruth, his brother Tom, his daughter-in-law Rebecca and his grandson Braydon. A memorial mass will be held in his memory at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Huntersville on November 18, 2019, at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 10, 2019