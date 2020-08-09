Mr. Horne passed away on August 5, 2020 at age 96. His parents, Gilder and Catherine Horne, moved the family from Missouri to Charlotte in 1928. He attended Charlotte public schools. He graduated from Central High School and enlisted in the Army. He served in the Philippines during WWII as a Combat Engineer. He graduated from NC State College in 1950 as an Industrial Engineer. Bill married Gloria Moore and they had three sons: William, Gordon, and David.
Mr. Horne served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Engineer of Gas Fired Products, Inc. of Charlotte, NC and was an active member of the Gas Appliance Manufacturers Association.
Mr. Horne was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Charlotte since its founding.
He traveled widely in business in the Americas, Canada and Europe. He also had a number of inventions and was working on a modern steam engine more efficient and with more torque than diesel engines, which would also meet all emission standards.
As avocations, he also worked on world peace and energy independence for America.
His wife, Gloria predeceased him, but he is survived by his three sons; his brother; a grandson; two granddaughters; a great-granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
Mr. Horne leaves a message for the fellow travelers he leaves behind: We the common people worldwide long for peace. What are the people to do? Especially the people of the peace of God of Abraham, who have every reason to live together in peace. Instead, many are being led by those who would set us against each other. These are false prophets who claim they are the only true believers, but who would lead us to kill each other in the name of the same God. How God must weep at this, to see his children killing each other in his name. The one true God is mercy and love. Therefore, let all of us who are His children reject the false prophets who would have us kill each other in His name and come together in the peace of God, so He may rejoice.
