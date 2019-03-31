Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Porter Jr.. View Sign

William Baxter Porter, Jr. MATTHEWS - William Baxter Porter, Jr., 93, passed away at Plantation Estates, Matthews, NC on March 9, 2019. He is the son of William B. Porter, Sr. and Hazel Morrison Porter, born December 23, 1925, in Danville, IL. Bill graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School, called to active duty in 1943, and assigned to the Purdue University V-12 program. He joined Phi Kappa Si fraternity and played in the Purdue Marching Band and Symphonic Band. Bill graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1946, and then on to Newport, RI for training aboard the USS Columbia. He served in the US Navy during World War II, and retired as a Commander in the Naval Reserve. Bill joined Rexnord, Inc. in Milwaukee, WI in 1957, working in various sales and engineering roles in both the US and Europe. When moving to Massachusetts in 1966, he became Engineering Manager of the Agricultural Knife Division, managing technical aspects and export sales in the European market. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Society of Agricultural Engineers. In younger days while working in Milwaukee, WI, Bill became a licensed private aircraft pilot and enjoyed flying his Cessna 140. He met his future wife, Marilyn (Lynn), in Wisconsin where their three children were born. The family moved to Acton, MA where he was a long-term member of the Acton Congregational Church, a trustee, and a choir member. He served on the board of the Minuteman Ridge community and enjoyed volunteering to help maintain the engineering "works" of the neighborhood pool. Bill was active in Boy Scouts, was an accomplished sailor, and loved landscaping, gardening, music, and woodworking. Bill and Lynn retired to a mountain home in Connestee Falls, Brevard, NC in 2001 and to Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC in 2009. He was a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church and in their choir as a melodic bass. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Fetterolf Porter of 63 years, son William L. Porter (Martina), grandchildren Julia M. Porter and Rachel L. Porter of Alexandria, VA; daughter Kathleen A. Porter of Davidson, NC; sister Dorothy M. Rouse of Danville, IL; and brother-in-law Alan D. Fetterolf of Bethlehem, PA. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Russell M. Porter, sister Virginia P. Dolk, and brother Curtis M. Porter. A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 23, at Plantation Estates, Matthews. Ashes will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton, MA at a later date. Memorials are appreciated for Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871 or the Samaritan's Fund, 733 Plantation Estate Dr., Matthews, NC 28105. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to all of Bill's caregivers and staff at Plantation Estates.

