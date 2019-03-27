Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. Baughman. View Sign

William R. Baughman of Waxhaw was welcomed into Heaven on March 25, 2019. He was born in Jackson, MS on January 14, 1933 and grew up in Charlotte, graduating from Central High School in 1951. He proudly served four years in the Air Force, including one year in Korea during the war.



Mr. Baughman was co-founder and president of McNair/Baughman Insurance Service, Inc. until retirement in 1995. He served on the Village Council and as Mayor of Marvin from 1995 to 2001.



Mr. Baughman was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Louise A. Baughman, on February 18, 2019.



He is survived by daughter, Lynn Raupp and husband Ray of Mesa, AZ; son, Gary Baughman and wife Amy of Waxhaw; grandsons, William D. Baughman and wife Alex of Charlotte, Hunter G. Baughman of Boone, Kase G. Raupp and Trey J. Raupp of Mesa, AZ and Parker Jackson of Charlotte; granddaughters, Sydnie Hutchinson of Charlotte, Haley Whittemore of Charlotte and Brittany Clark of Greensboro; and sister, Virginia Lawing of Charlotte.



Bill was a member of Pineville United Methodist Church for many years.



There will be a private graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park on Saturday, March 30th.



Memorials may be sent to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233.



