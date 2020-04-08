Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Wild Bill" Durham. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Wild Bill Durham was born on May 2nd, 1930 to John and Mary Durham, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ben Durham and sister, MaryLee Cook. He was a graduate of Harding High School, where he was drum major and met the love of his life, Sue Yount. They married at the age of 19 and spent the next 70 years creating a lifetime of love. At an early age, Bill worked in his fathers grocery store on Church St in downtown Charlotte, where his customers praised his ability to cut up a chicken. After high school, Bill started his career at Duke Power. During his 40 year career, he was involved with junior achievement and helped build the original front 9 of Cowans Ford Country Club Golf Course, where he held a charter membership. He survived raising 3 daughters, "my girls", Debbie, Denise and Donna. He and Sue gave their daughters "the best childhood ever". He was a loving "Pappaw" to his 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, who relished in his stellar storytelling ability and Donald Duck impressions. Golf was his passion and singing was his God-given talent. We take peace in knowing that he is reunited with some of his original golf buddies on the Heavenly course. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Survived by: his wife, Sue Durham, his daughters, Debbie Woods (Mike), Denise Wofford (Tom) and Donna Durham Rivers. His grandchildren: Blake Wofford (Missi) April Boryczewski (Lee) Allison Gibson (Trevor) Billy Woods (Brittany) Nicole Steagall (Travis) Anna Reckard (Dan) Seth Wofford (Sydney) Brian Allen (Mary Lena) His great grandchildren: Nickolas, Christian, Peyton, Makenna (Will), Alexys, Noah, Emma RÄ«an, Emma Katherine, Camden, Elliott, Kylie, Duncan, Kellan, Alayna, Austin, Allie, Maylena, Sage, Jacob, Stella, Frederick; also brother in law Paul W. Yount (Jean). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift can be made to Assurance United Methodist Church, 9700 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting

