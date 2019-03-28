Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Bill" Stimart. View Sign

Mr. Stimart passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born July 30, 1931 in Atlanta, GA and spent his formative years in Quincy, MA before his family moved to Downers Grove, IL as a teenager. He graduated from Downers Grove High with honors.



Mr. Stimart was a 4-year honor graduate from the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in Accounting and distinguishing himself among the 100 outstanding seniors in student activities. He was President of the Intra-mural Recreation Board, Senior Intra-mural Manager and on the Athletic Council for which he was awarded a Major "I" Letter. He was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity where he served as President his senior year.



After graduation, Mr. Stimart worked as a CPA for the Arthur Andersen & Co. public accounting firm in Chicago, IL before entering the army with the Army Audit Agency in Muskegon, MI, then returning to Arthur Anderson where he resumed nine years as a utilities specialist. He furthered his career with Ayrshire Collieries Corp. in Indianapolis, IN before coming to Charlotte, NC in 1971 with Duke Power Co., starting as Comptroller before elevating to Treasurer and then VP of Regulatory Affairs as an expert accounting witness before the North and South Carolina State Utilities Commissions. He retired in 1998. Subsequently, he remained on for an additional 10 years serving as a consultant. Some of Mr. Stimart's activities during his employment included his services as President of the Carolina Chapter of Financial Executives Institute, as a member of the Accounting Research Committee, and as Chairman of the Accounting Principles Committee of the Edison Electric Institute. He also volunteered his expertise for the Red Cross and served as Treasurer for 10 years at the Shepard Center of Charlotte.



Mr. Stimart was a passionate and avid golfer. As a member of Carmel Country Club since 1973, he was proud of his 4 Hole-in-Ones, but fonder of the many lasting relationships formed on the course while playing regularly until this past year.



Mr. Stimart is survived by his wife, Shirley and three sons, Richard W. "Dick" Stimart and wife Chan and their son Alexander, Kelly W. Stimart and Robert W. Stimart, all of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Gene Beardsley of Gainesville, FL and his beloved granddaughter, Hayden Nicole Stimart of Charlotte.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Stimart will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th, in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd. A visitation with reception will follow the service.



Memorial donations may be made to a .



Condolences may be offered at





Mr. Stimart passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born July 30, 1931 in Atlanta, GA and spent his formative years in Quincy, MA before his family moved to Downers Grove, IL as a teenager. He graduated from Downers Grove High with honors.Mr. Stimart was a 4-year honor graduate from the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in Accounting and distinguishing himself among the 100 outstanding seniors in student activities. He was President of the Intra-mural Recreation Board, Senior Intra-mural Manager and on the Athletic Council for which he was awarded a Major "I" Letter. He was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity where he served as President his senior year.After graduation, Mr. Stimart worked as a CPA for the Arthur Andersen & Co. public accounting firm in Chicago, IL before entering the army with the Army Audit Agency in Muskegon, MI, then returning to Arthur Anderson where he resumed nine years as a utilities specialist. He furthered his career with Ayrshire Collieries Corp. in Indianapolis, IN before coming to Charlotte, NC in 1971 with Duke Power Co., starting as Comptroller before elevating to Treasurer and then VP of Regulatory Affairs as an expert accounting witness before the North and South Carolina State Utilities Commissions. He retired in 1998. Subsequently, he remained on for an additional 10 years serving as a consultant. Some of Mr. Stimart's activities during his employment included his services as President of the Carolina Chapter of Financial Executives Institute, as a member of the Accounting Research Committee, and as Chairman of the Accounting Principles Committee of the Edison Electric Institute. He also volunteered his expertise for the Red Cross and served as Treasurer for 10 years at the Shepard Center of Charlotte.Mr. Stimart was a passionate and avid golfer. As a member of Carmel Country Club since 1973, he was proud of his 4 Hole-in-Ones, but fonder of the many lasting relationships formed on the course while playing regularly until this past year.Mr. Stimart is survived by his wife, Shirley and three sons, Richard W. "Dick" Stimart and wife Chan and their son Alexander, Kelly W. Stimart and Robert W. Stimart, all of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Gene Beardsley of Gainesville, FL and his beloved granddaughter, Hayden Nicole Stimart of Charlotte.A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Stimart will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th, in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd. A visitation with reception will follow the service.Memorial donations may be made to a .Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

(704) 332-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close