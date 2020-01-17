Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Rainey Hawkins Jr.. View Sign Service Information Gaskin Funeral Services 14617 West Lawyers Rd. Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-882-6733 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Rainey Hawkins, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020, at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on March 3, 1937 in Anderson, SC but grew up in Durham, NC. He was the son of the late William Rainey Hawkins and Martha Inez Harris Hawkins.



Bill graduated from Durham High School in 1955 and North Carolina State University in 1960. Bill then enlisted in the US



A longtime member of Philadelphia Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon, a part-time teacher for the Philadelphia Sunday School Class, and was a founding father of the Historic Cemeteries Committee. Bill also served his community as a coach for MHAA, the Mint Hill Land Use Advisory Committee, and a BSA Troop 65 Volunteer.



Bill never met a stranger and was loved by everyone he met making friends wherever life led him. He was a kind, sweet, and charming man who loved his family more than anything. He cherished the time he spent with family and friends on his property at the New River.



He was predeceased by his brothers Rick and Tom Hawkins. He is survived by his son Billy Hawkins(Cathy); daughter Beth Kinney; grandchildren Brandon Hawkins, Olivia Hawkins, and Nathaniel Kinney; brother Ron Hawkins (Margaret)



A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 19th at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church with receiving immediately following the service in the church rotunda.

