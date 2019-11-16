William Randall Ivey, Jr., of Monroe, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019, in the company of his loving and supportive family. He was 87 years old.
Born August 26, 1932, in Wilson, NC, Bud was a son of the late William Randall Ivey, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Austin Ivey. He was a graduate of Cool Springs High School and received a degree in accounting from Kings Business College. He served as an Airman First Class in the US Air Force. Bud married the late Faye Earnhardt Ivey on December 20, 1952. He enjoyed a career in accounting with Radiator Specialty Company. Bud's passions include woodworking, gardening, fishing and golf.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brother, William Edward Ivey; and two sisters, Evelyn Frazier and Myrtle Ballinger.
Surviving are his daughter, Karen Ivey Seng and husband, Dale; his son, Donald Craig Ivey and wife, Cynthya; four grandchildren, Michael Ivey and wife, Brittany, Taylor Ivey, Caroline Seng and Victoria Seng; three great-grandchildren, Payson, Jackson and Rowan; and his sister, Anne Bradley.
A service to celebrate Bud's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 16, 2019