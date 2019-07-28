William Raymond Worsley Jr.

Service Information
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-1111
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
C. N. Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
C. N. Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church
1421 Statesville Ave.
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Rocky Mount native, World War II veteran, Montford Point Marine, Presbyterian minister, college professor and civil rights leader, Dr. Rev. William Raymond Worsley, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at 93 years of age at Sharon Towers (formerly known as the Presbyterian Minister's Home).

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at C. N. Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church 1421 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC 28216 at 1:00 pm. The wake will take place from 11:30- 12:30. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery next to his wife Magnolia followed by the repast in C. N. Jenkins' Education Building shortly after the interment service is concluded.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to:

Long and Son Mortuary Service, Inc. www.longandsonmortuary.com

Email: [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, tax deductible gifts may be sent on behalf of the Raymond Worsley Scholarship Endowment Fund to: c/o Katrina Gordon Office of Institutional Advancement Raymond Worsley Scholarship

Johnson C. Smith University

100 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone-704-378-1000

Additional gifts & condolences to:

The Worsley Family - Phone: 704-598-4576

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 28, 2019
