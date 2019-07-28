Rocky Mount native, World War II veteran, Montford Point Marine, Presbyterian minister, college professor and civil rights leader, Dr. Rev. William Raymond Worsley, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at 93 years of age at Sharon Towers (formerly known as the Presbyterian Minister's Home).
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at C. N. Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church 1421 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC 28216 at 1:00 pm. The wake will take place from 11:30- 12:30. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery next to his wife Magnolia followed by the repast in C. N. Jenkins' Education Building shortly after the interment service is concluded.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to:
Long and Son Mortuary Service, Inc. www.longandsonmortuary.com
Email: [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, tax deductible gifts may be sent on behalf of the Raymond Worsley Scholarship Endowment Fund to: c/o Katrina Gordon Office of Institutional Advancement Raymond Worsley Scholarship
Johnson C. Smith University
100 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone-704-378-1000
Additional gifts & condolences to:
The Worsley Family - Phone: 704-598-4576
