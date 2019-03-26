William Richard Bracey Sr. (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Richard Bracey Sr..

William Richard Bracey, Sr. died peacefully on March 23, 2019. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held March 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Covenant Presbyterian Church Chapel. A complete obituary is available online at www.kennethpoeservices.com. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.