William Richard Bracey, Sr. died peacefully on March 23, 2019. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held March 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Covenant Presbyterian Church Chapel. A complete obituary is available online at www.kennethpoeservices.com. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 26, 2019