William Richard Bracey Sr. (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I am deeply sorry for your loss. May we continue to give..."
    - AC GA
  • "So sorry for your loss. May warm memories of your loved one..."
    - NC

William Richard Bracey, Sr. died peacefully on March 23, 2019. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held March 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Covenant Presbyterian Church Chapel. A complete obituary is available online at www.kennethpoeservices.com. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.

logo
Funeral Home
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.