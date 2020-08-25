William Robert Cooper, the son of the late William Hugh Cooper and Bertha Jones Cooper, died on August 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 82.A native of Orange, VA, Bill graduated from Orange County High School and the University of Virginia (UVA) in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in finance. He was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He also received a law degree from UVA and was a member of Pad Law fraternity.Bill was a partner in the law firm of Herbert, James, Williams and Cooper before heading the tax division of Belk Stores Services. He also served as a Senior Vice President at Interstate Johnson Lane where he was the director of financial and trust services. After retirement from Interstate, Bill concentrated his time on interior design with his firm Connoisseur Interiors. He had impeccable taste and nothing thrilled him more than finding a good deal which pleased him and his clients to no end.An avid supporter of the arts, Bill was a past president of the Collectors Circle of The Mint Museum and served on the board of directors of Opera Carolina and the N.C. Museum of Art. Bill was a member of Christ Episcopal Church where he was active in its Rama Road Elementary outreach program, among others. He was also member of the Charlotte Country Club, the Charlotte City Club, the Charlotte Athletic Club, and the Linville Golf Club.Bill loved beautiful things - antiques, contemporary furnishings, paintings, rugs, cars, and statuaries for his garden (which he referred to as the "grounds" in keeping with his UVA heritage). Bill passed along his love of fine art and other treasures to his three sons and then his grandchildren, presenting them each with a piece they had admired in his collection as a birthday or Christmas present. "Poppy" relished regaling his family with Christmas carols signifying the official start of the holiday season. He was also known for his sartorial fashion and widely regarded as one of Charlotte's best dressed men. He was often mistaken for Robert Redford - quintessentially handsome, elegant, and debonair.Bill bled orange and blue and one of his favorite moments as a lifelong Wahoo fan was Virginia winning the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. Bill proudly displayed a framed birthday card from head coach Tony Bennett in his picture gallery.Bill's true passion was his family. He was most happy and proud at family gatherings and celebrations. He thrived being with young people and truly enjoyed the company of his children, grandchildren, and their friends the best. He had a notorious sweet tooth and cried laughing at the movie Airplane every time he watched it (which was often).Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sarah "Sally" Griffith Cooper; sons William Fairfax Cooper (Hillary), William Robert Cooper Jr. (Carey) and Hardy Griffith Cooper (Leslie) and grandchildren William Fairfax Cooper Jr., John Hord Armstrong Cooper, Lyndsay McBrayer Cooper, William Robert Cooper III, and Hardy Griffith Cooper Jr. in addition to many nieces and nephews.The family extends immense gratitude and love to his caretaker Akim Belton and Hospice nurse Lisa Faulkner and all of her associates, as well as Cypress caregivers Tammy Wilson, Ophelia Armstrong and Georgianna for their incredible dedication and service. His final days were comfortable and peaceful thanks to their tremendous efforts.A private family service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Christ Church Rama Road Elementary outreach program in Bill's memory.