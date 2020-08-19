William Robinson Odell, beloved father, grand-father and brother, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, at his home in Arizona.
William Robinson "Bill" Odell was born in Charlotte, NC on December 16, 1946. Bill graduated high school from Blue Ridge School in St. George, VA. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina and his Masters in Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis.
Bill loved the creative process. When not practicing architecture, he actively contributed to the welfare of his family and friends throughout the entirety of his life. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor and fullness of heart which was always open to everyone he ever met.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Gould Odell, Jr. and Pawley Louise Preston Robinson Odell.
He is survived by his sister Alexandra Odell, brother Charles Odell, daughter Louise Preston Odell (husband Jonathan Wes Stanley III) and their children Tyler and Lauren Stanley, daughter Elizabeth Guerrant Odell (wife Jodi Perl-Odell) and their son Charles Odell.
At a future date in North Carolina, likely in 2021, services will be held when the health risks to family and friends are not a concern. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dilworth Center, 2240 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203 www.dilworthcenter.org
