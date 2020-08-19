1/1
William Robinson Odell
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Robinson Odell, beloved father, grand-father and brother, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, at his home in Arizona.

William Robinson "Bill" Odell was born in Charlotte, NC on December 16, 1946. Bill graduated high school from Blue Ridge School in St. George, VA. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina and his Masters in Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis.

Bill loved the creative process. When not practicing architecture, he actively contributed to the welfare of his family and friends throughout the entirety of his life. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor and fullness of heart which was always open to everyone he ever met.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Gould Odell, Jr. and Pawley Louise Preston Robinson Odell.

He is survived by his sister Alexandra Odell, brother Charles Odell, daughter Louise Preston Odell (husband Jonathan Wes Stanley III) and their children Tyler and Lauren Stanley, daughter Elizabeth Guerrant Odell (wife Jodi Perl-Odell) and their son Charles Odell.

At a future date in North Carolina, likely in 2021, services will be held when the health risks to family and friends are not a concern. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dilworth Center, 2240 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203 www.dilworthcenter.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved