William Russell "Rusty" Fincher Jr. (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC
28205
(704)-567-1500
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
507 S. Tryon St
Charlotte, NC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Steamers Sports Pub
1513 Pierson Dr
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
William R. Fincher Jr. , "Rusty" 65, of Charlotte died Saturday, August 17, 2019 of cancer.

Rusty was predeceased by his parents Bill and Toppy Fincher.

Survivors include his brother John & wife Jody, niece Hannah & husband Charlie, and nephew Jake.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 507 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

on Tuesday, August 27th at 2:00 PM.

A reception to celebrate Rusty's life will be held at Steamers Sports Pub, 1513 Pierson Dr., Charlotte, NC 28205 from 3:30 to 5:30 following the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr.,

Huntersville, NC 28078.

Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2019
