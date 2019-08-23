William R. Fincher Jr. , "Rusty" 65, of Charlotte died Saturday, August 17, 2019 of cancer.
Rusty was predeceased by his parents Bill and Toppy Fincher.
Survivors include his brother John & wife Jody, niece Hannah & husband Charlie, and nephew Jake.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 507 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202
on Tuesday, August 27th at 2:00 PM.
A reception to celebrate Rusty's life will be held at Steamers Sports Pub, 1513 Pierson Dr., Charlotte, NC 28205 from 3:30 to 5:30 following the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr.,
Huntersville, NC 28078.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2019