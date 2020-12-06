1/1
William Russell "Rusty" Griffin III
1969 - 2020
William "Rusty" Russell Griffin, III
July 28, 1969 - November 26, 2020
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina - William "Rusty" Russell Griffin, III, passed away in Mount Pleasant, SC on November 26, 2020. He was born July 28, 1969 in Charlotte, NC, the son of Dr. William Russell Griffin, Jr. and Betty Absher Griffin. He attended Charlotte Country Day School and Myers Park High School, graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and received an MBA from Wake Forest University. Most recently, he owned Tremont Specialty, building and renovating homes in the Charleston area. He is survived by his parents, of Charlotte, NC; his brother, Kevin Griffin, and sister-in-law, Kathryn, of Charlotte, NC; nephews, Jack, Henry and George Griffin; cousins, Mark and Jeff Corum, of Columbia, SC; and many dear friends.
Rusty enjoyed being out on the water, up in the air, reading, watching Georgia football, but especially playing his guitar and being with friends listening to live music. It was through this love of music that he formed many lasting friendships. He lived his life with eternal optimism, had a good heart, contagious smile, sharp wit, and young spirit. He was a fiercely loyal and thoughtful friend. He was authentic, lived life to the fullest, on his own terms, and taught those around him how to live in the moment. Fostering dogs was dear to Rusty's heart.
Rusty's favorite quote... "Rule 32, remember the little things." His life will be remembered in the same way he lived it - celebrating with a party full of good friends and good music.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to Lowcountry Lab Rescue, P.O. Box 13627, Charleston, SC 29422 (lowcountrylabrescue.org) in his memory.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Henderson
December 4, 2020
So beautifully and perfectly written. He is so very missed.
Tracy Shumate
Friend
