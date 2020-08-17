William S. Bingham, Jr passed away peacefully at his home in Davidson, NC Friday August 14, 2020. Bill Bingham was born April 8, 1945 in Pinnacle, NC to the late William, Sr. and Christine Bingham. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Robert Bingham.He served in the United States Army in the Airborne division and in the elite Green Berets attaining the rank of Captain. His dedicated service earned him the Air Medal, the American Spirit Honor Medal and a Bronze Star.After his service in the Army, Bill began his career in the Independent Insurance System. Bill served as board member and President of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina and was recognized with the Ernest F. Young Education Award in 1997 and the prestigious IIANC Independent Agent of the Year Award in 2004.Bill Bingham epitomized the virtues of grace, honor and dignity. His love of family was a constant throughout his life. No matter what the event, "Bing" was there. Bill lived life by a creed that actions speak louder than words and he quietly went about helping others with no desire for recognition.Bill is survived by his loving wife Patty, his daughter and her spouse, Miki and Andy Osherow and his grandchildren, Lucy and Dylan. He is also survived by his sister Rebecca Mast and numerous nieces and nephews.Donations in Bill's memory may be made to his favorite organization The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade Street NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 19,2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC.The family will receive friends immediately following the service.